TMC worker Nirmal Kundu's murder case handed over to CID: Mamata Banerjee

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the investigation into the murder case of TMC worker Nirmal Kundu has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department.

"They (BJP) have got 18 seats through cheating. We want justice. Those responsible cannot be spared. My DG is here. Who are the conspirators? We must find it. They cannot kill people and spread violence. When Indira Gandhi died in 1984, the violence was spontaneous," Banerjee said after visiting the residence of Kundu, TMC President of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum Municipality area in Nimta, who was shot dead on June 4.

"BJP is sponsoring this violence. In places where BJP has won violence has spiked," she said.

Speaking further in the context, the TMC chief said, "BJP should control their tongue. I have instructed police to not allow any more victory rallies. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. This is the handiwork of BJP party. We have handed over the case to CID."

The political battle between BJP and TMC has intensified after the announcement of general elections result. In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

