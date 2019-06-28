TMC workers block traffic on NH-2 to protest against attack on Naren Chakraborty

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers blocked traffic on National Highway 2 to protest against an alleged attack on Pandeshwar block TMC president, Naren Chakraborty.

Naren has alleged that the man who tried to murder him was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker named Biru Bauri.

"I was called by a man named Biru Bauri, when I went there he had a pipe gun in his hands with which he tried to kill me. I somehow escaped from the place, we, later on, caught Bauri with the help of others and handed him over to Pandeshwar police station," Naren told reporters here.

Police have recovered a pipe gun with two bullets from the area.

BJP district president Lakhan Ghorui, however, denied the involvement of his party and termed it a fight between factions of the TMC.

"The attacked was made by TMC men, it is the result of a fight between the factions of TMC. It is an internal fight in their party. BJP is not involved in this," Ghorui said. (ANI)

