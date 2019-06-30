TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

The inclusion of TMC workers into BJP took place at the Jogdaan Mela organised by the party on Saturday.

Prior to the event, 20 BJP workers were admitted to a hospital after they were attacked by unidentified people on their way to the function. (ANI)

