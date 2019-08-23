TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copy of BJP's 'Chai Pe Charcha': Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): BJP president of West Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copied from BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha'.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the TMC has copied the formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore.

"It is not a competition with TMC in fact, the TMC has copied our formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore," the BJP leader said on being asked whether TMC's campaign is a competition to them.

He continued, "In politics, publicity is an important aspect. Our idea is to roam throughout the state and give the party's message to the people of the state."

The BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' campaign is scheduled to begin from September.

"It will be a kind of campaigning as it is required in Bengal. We have been doing this kind of discussions, eating and meeting party workers and now we will take it in a broader way to reach out to the people," he said.(ANI)

