TMC's Dola Sen alleges attack by BJP supporters in South Tripura

South Tripura (Tripura) [India], August 15 (ANI): Amid the 75th Independence Day celebrations across the country, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Sunday alleged that her convoy was attacked by BJP supporters near Belonia town in the South District of Tripura when she had gone to hoist the National Flag there.

She also condemned an attack on TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, adding that the vehicle in which she was travelling got attacked and all the documents and her mobile phone were thrown away.

"Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were a silent spectator," said Sen while speaking to reporters here today.

Sen while speaking to reporters said that two local Trinamool supporters Premtosh Debnath and Becharam Das sustained head injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised.





Sen also alleged that several "BJP supporters" gathered around a party office in the district and raised slogans and party flags before attacking the office.



She went on to allege, "In Sabroom 7-8 policemen reached, followed by 10-12 bikers who attacked our vehicles from all sides with stone, bricks and cycle parts and destroyed the vehicle."

"I had called the DGP and he assured me that everything shall be fine. Despite this, we were attacked at Belonia in front of the police station by BJP supporters with party flags," Sen told reporters.

Sen and Poddar left for Kolkata with one of the injured who had eight stitches in the head. Sen said that she is taking the injured party leader to Kolkata for better treatment.



Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Tripura accused the BJP-led Tripura Government of the attack.

"HORRID ATTACK by the @BJP4Tripura government on @AITCofficial leaders. On this sacrosanct day, the entire nation just witnessed the true colours of Mr Home Minister! SHAME," it tweeted.

This comes days after the party had alleged that its workers were attacked in Tripura.

On August 7, TMC had alleged that several workers of the party were attacked by BJP workers in Tripura. Following this, TMC workers protested and were arrested by Tripura Police. (ANI)

