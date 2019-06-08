Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people.
The incident comes after a controversy erupted over the three-language formula proposed in the draft of Centre's new National Educational Policy.
All the parties in Tamil Nadu protested against what they alleged was "imposition of Hindi" on non-Hindi speaking states.
The Central government, however, clarified that it was just a draft put up for discussion and that no policy decision has been made by the government in this regard. (ANI)
TN: Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in Trichy
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:14 IST
