TN Assembly initiates discussion on bill against NEET

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly has commenced to consider and pass a bill to exempt students of the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Before the session started, Vijayabaskar, an AIADMK MLA and the former Health Minister, advised caution, saying that a judicious approach to the NEET exam with legal experts be adopted.

He said, "We demand to approach the issue of the NEET exam in a judicious way by taking the advices of the legal experts. The AIADMK will stick with the Dravidian policy." He urged the politicians to avoid politics, saying that the AIADMK will give full support to the government on the NEET exam issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while taking part in the discussion in the Assembly, said: "Today is an unforgettable and special day in my lifetime. This Assembly in the past has passed various great historic bills. It's the same Assembly that passed a bill to abolish all entrance exams. Students were selected for higher education on the basis of +12 marks. The NEET can be abolished by this TN Assembly. The NEET exam is against social justice. We are taught by Anna (DMK founder). Let us all unite and work for social justice. We have come here to make sure that the law must be passed by this session."

He further stated, "In 2010 when NEET was introduced the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had opposed it. Hundreds of cases were filed against the students appearing for the NEET exam. When the BJP came to power, a private coaching centre again made a case for the NEET, which was implemented at the national level. In the name of the coaching centre for NEET, a lot of money is being collected. But the poor students couldn't get medical seats and that's why we pass a bill in the Assembly against the NEET exam. Many forgeries have taken place in the NEET exam in which so far 12 persons have been arrested."

The Chief Minister also commented on NEET exams, making references to the incidents of suicides by the students. "Many students have suicide like Anitha; not only Tamil Nadu but from the whole country," he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to the recommendations of the Retired justice AK Rajan committee on the NEET exam. "After a wide-ranging consultation, we had got a bill passed against the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu Assembly, with all 234 MLAs except four BJP members supporting the legislative proposal, which was then sent to Governor. But the Bill remained on his desk, and he sent it back to the assembly," said Stalin.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also asserted that "the NEET exam will encourage coaching centres. Lakhs are spent on the coaching centres. How can poor students study in coaching centres?."

The Chief Minister also stated that the incident of the Governor returning the Bill passed by the Assembly is against the federal system. "It raises a question on the power of the state Assembly. A bill returned by Governor is against democracy and federalism. How can people believe in elected government," asked Stalin.

The Chief Minister also said that the Governor must abide by the advice of the council of the ministers.

After 142 days the Governor had sent back the bill to the Assembly, asking the House to reconsider it.



"I believe Governor will send the passed bill against the NEET exam to President for approval.

I once again table the bill against the NEET exam," said Stalin in the House. (ANI)

