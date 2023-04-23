TN BJP delegation to meet Guv, request independent forensic audit of audio tape of state finance minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): A delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders will meet Governor RN Ravi Avargal on Sunday, requesting an independent forensic audit of the audio tape of the State Finance Minister on alleged corruption charges.

"Today, a delegation of leaders from BJP Tamil Nadu will be meeting the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Thiru RN Ravi avl seeking an independent forensic audit on the audio file of Tamil Nadu State Finance Minister Thiru PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan exposing the ill-gotten money amounting to 30,000 Crore through corrupt means by DMK leader & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin's son Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin & Son-in-law Thiru Sabareesan," an official statement by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year.



"When the finance minister of Stalin talked to a journalist he revealed that Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year. And their main concern is how and where to hide the money," BJP spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said.

The BJP National Spokesperson made the statement during a press address at BJP HQ on 'DMK Files' on Friday.

He added, "This is unprecedented that they have made this kind of money in a year, all this has been looted from the common man. The money which was supposed to be spent on the common man has been looted by the Tamil Nadu chief minister and a few of his trusted friends."

V Sabareesan has set up two companies in the UK and these so-called companies are nothing but the means of illegally routing the ill-gotten wealth, he said. (ANI)

