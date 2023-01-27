TN bypoll: AMMK Erode-East Secy Shiva Prasadh to contest from Erode East

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday announced Erode-East District secretary AM Shiva Prasadh as the candidate for Tamil Nadu's Erode East bye-elections.

Meanwhile, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran would also have talks with a few political parties regarding the alliance.

Erode East By-Poll has been necessitated after the demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issue.

While speaking with the media in the Chennai AMMK office, TTV Dhinakaran said, "The Election Committee comprising 294 members is taking care of the Election works. From Sunday we will start our election work in full swing".

He also said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and the DMK government failed to fulfill their election manifesto and it would reflect in the Erode East bye-election.



"We are contesting this election to make the people of Tamil Nadu realise the actual situation in Tamil Nadu for the last 20 months that the ruling government failed to follow the Election Manifesto and the same is reflected in the Law and order.

Referring to the EPS Vs OPS fight, after which O. Panneerselvam (OPS) was expelled from the party, TTV Dhinakaran said, "Our beloved leader is not there. Whoever sits in the chair, we cannot treat them as leaders. Party cadres would answer that" TTV Dhinakaran added.

Amid the row between EPS and OPS as the case is still pending in SC, he also said, "I feel there will not be two leaf symbols in the election". He said that the two-leaf symbol will disappear in the upcoming Erode East bye-elections in Tamil Nadu. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has the party symbol of two leaves.

Reacting to DMK Minister's viral video on misbehaviour with cadres, TTV Dhinakaran said, "I appeal to Erode East Public to be careful with local ministers. The ministers themselves don't know how they would behave next minute. People also should be careful and keep distance with them".

DMK minister SM Nasar on Tuesday allegedly threw stones at party workers for the delay in bringing chairs for him at an event in Tiruvallur.



In a video of the alleged incident that went viral, the minister was purportedly seen picking up a stone and throwing it in the direction of the party workers. (ANI)

