TN Chief Minister MK Stalin takes veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi without mentioning his name during a Youth wing event organised to remember DMK founder Peraringar Anna.

"Today someone is lamenting that the name of Tamil Nadu should not be used. We should not give more importance to such publicity campaigns," Stalin said.

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing event on Saturday in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, Stalin recalled how DMK founder Peraringar Anna attended the event where the name of Madras was changed to Tamil Nadu.

"Anna (DMK Founder) participated in the State renaming event though he was ill. During that event, Anna mentioned that his family, senior party leaders and even doctors had advised him not to take part in any meetings. In spite of his illness, he went ahead and attended the event," Stalin said.

"Do you know why he attended the event? He had said what is the use of this life if I am not able to attend this event at a time when the name of the Madras is being changed to Tamil Nadu," Stalin recalled.



On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state.

Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout.

Congress and Communist parties and other allies protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday, suspended the party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy over his controversial remarks against the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. DMK informed that it has 'temporarily suspended' Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for "party unlawful activities". (ANI)

