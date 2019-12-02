TN local body elections to be held in 2 phases on Dec 27, Dec 30

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): State election commissioner R Palaniswamy on Monday announced that polls in rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30.

Tamil Nadu state election commissioner announced the dates of the local body election which have been vacant for the past three years, since October 2016.

Despite the expectation to conduct the local body election throughout the state, Palanisami announced local body election only for rural local bodies.

Palanisami said election date for urban local bodies will be announced later, citing administrative purpose.

"The rural body election will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. Due to administrative reasons, the dates for the Urban Local bodies will be announced later," he said.

The nomination will start on December 6 and will be held till December 13. The counting of votes will be held on January 2.

Talking about the local body election, DMK chief MK Stalin on November 29 had said the AIADMK was postponing the poll.

"For more than three years, the AIADMK has been trying to postpone the local body election. Media is blaming the DMK for this. We have approached the court for clarification in the electoral roll. We want the election but in compliance with all electoral norms," added Stalin. (ANI)

