TN: Madurai South Assembly constituency facing 'severe water crises'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Locals in Madurai South Assembly constituency have been facing 'severe water crises' in their region.

Due to the lack of monsoon rains for the past few years, there is no water to drink in the region, the locals said.

The people residing in the area claim that the borewell provided in the area by the government is no longer functioning.

The locals have further claimed that they have complained about this to Madurai South MLA SS Saravanan, but no action has been taken yet. (ANI)

