TN: MLA Thamimun Ansari arrives wearing "no CAA, NPR and NRC" t-shirt in Assembly

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and MLA Thamimun Ansari arrived in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday wearing a t-shirt with 'no CAA, NPR and NRC' written on it, as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was convened on Monday for its next session.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs had given a representation to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, seeking to adopt a resolution against the CAA in this session of the state assembly.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

