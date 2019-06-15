VCK party president Thirumavalavan speaking to media in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on June 15. Photo/ANI
VCK party president Thirumavalavan speaking to media in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on June 15. Photo/ANI

TN parties oppose nuclear fuel storage facility in K'kulam plant

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:51 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): VCK President Thirumavalavan on Saturday opposed the construction of Away From Reactor (AFR) Spent Fuel Storage facility within the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.
"We including DMK are opposing the construction of Nuclear waste plant within the campus. It is totally against the rules and regulations. So we are going to conduct a demonstration on June 25 against it," he told a press conference in which leaders of other parties including CPI and Muslim League were present.
"Away from reactor means away from the campus. They have to choose a proper place which does not affect people. They have to choose a place which is not affected by any natural calamity. But that is not possible now. So they are trying to construct Away From Reactor (AFR) Spent Fuel Storage facility within the campus which is dangerous."
"If it becomes possible we will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prohibit the building of the AFR," he added.
On being asked about the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, VCK president said, "Tamil Nadu government is not taking proper action to solve the water crisis issue. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy has met Prime Minister Modi today but I don't know whether he has discussed the water scarcity issue with him."
"I request both state and union government to settle this issue. I request our Prime Minister to allocate sufficient funds to solve the water crisis issue in Tamil Nadu," he added. (ANI)

