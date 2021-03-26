TN polls: MDMK volunteers campaign at sea, urge fishermen to vote for ally DMK's candidate

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a unique campaign in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) volunteers on Thursday approached fishermen who were fishing at sea and urged them to vote for DMK candidate Muthuramalingam.

DMK is contesting the elections in alliance with Vaiko's MDMK.

Muthuramalingam is in the fray from the Ramanathapuram constituency.

MDMK volunteers in boats led by party fishermen's wing deputy secretary of state Chinnathambi appealed to the fishermen to vote for the DMK candidate and distributed leaflets.

They went from boat to boat handing out leaflets asking for votes on the Rising Sun logo.

"Ramanathapuram has the majority of voters from the fishermen community. The policies of the BJP have totally neglected the fishermen. Various laws enacted have only hit the fishermen hard. Laws are framed in the interests of corporate companies. This is what we have trying to reach out to the fishermen. We have appealed to the fishermen to vote against the BJP candidate," Chinnathambi told ANI.

"DMK has made many promises about safeguarding the fishermen's interests. We undertook a pamphlet campaign today to highlight the promises of DMK to the fishermen," he said.



The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).



The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234 and a total of 61 seats has been apportioned to its alliance partners. Under the DMK-led alliance, the Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).



Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. (ANI)

