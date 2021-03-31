TN polls: Rajnath Singh targets MK Stalin, says DMK tries to gain votes on 'communal basis'

Thalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Hitting out the MK Stalin-led party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that BJP does not do politics of religion or caste, it is DMK who tries to gain votes on a communal basis.

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Thalli, Singh said, "The DMK tries to gain votes on a communal basis. But the BJP does not do politics of caste, creed, and religion. We do politics of humanity and justice. We firmly believe in justice for all and appeasement of none."

The BJP leader Singh took the opportunity to give a special mention to former general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Jayalalitha, for supporting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the government.

"We can never forget that the first person to support our former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the govt was Jayalalitha Ji. Inspired by the ideals of MGR, we will work for the empowerment of weaker sections of society," said Singh.

Earlier, condemning DMK leader A Raja's objectionable comment on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother, the Defence Minister said that his statement has insulted the mothers and sisters of the entire nation as well as the state. He also alleged that the DMK leader used foul language, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting reply to the DMK in the state assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Ooty, Singh said, "I read in newspapers that a senior DMK leader said shameful things about CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. I condemn this in the strongest terms. The DMK leader has not only used foul language against the CM but has insulted the entire Tamil Nadu."

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)