TN: Superstar Rajnikanth to launch political party in Jan 2021; AIADMK hints at possible alliance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Putting an end to all speculations, actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth on Thursday announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

He said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on December 31.

In a brief statement released on Twitter, Rajinikanth said that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and "emerge victorious".

The superstar, who announced his entry into politics in 2017, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, tweeted: "A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31."

Meanwhile, Dr Arjuna Moorthy is appointed as chief coordinator and Tamilaruvi Manian will be in charge of the party, as per an official statement. Manian is a top office-bearer of a political outfit affiliated with Rajinikanth's fan club.



Soon after the announcement, fans of Rajnikanth burst crackers and distributed sweets in Tiruchirappalli today.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) welcomed Rajnikanth's entry into politics and hinted towards a possible coalition as well.

"We welcome great actor Rajinikanth's decision to enter politics. In politics, anything can happen. If there is any chance, an alliance can be formed with his party," Panneerselvam told the media today.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja said Rajnikanth's political party will not harm his party's vote bank as the antagonism towards the ruling party will help DMK.

"DMK vote bank will not be diluted at any cost. The antagonism and antipathy towards the corrupt government of Edappadi Palaniswami will remain, which will be helpful to DMK," A Raja told the media.



Tamil Nadu is set to go to Assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)

