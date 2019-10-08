Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

To attain normalcy in Kashmir, Shah directs BJP leaders to touch base with prominent people

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): In an effort to bring normalcy to Kashmir in the wake of revocation of its special constitutional status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BJP leaders to reach out to the prominent people in the region.
A source privy to the aforementioned direction told ANI that the leaders have been asked to reach out to Maulvis, traders, hoteliers and people in the tourism industry.
The decision came in the aftermath of a high-level meeting chaired by Shah with Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday.
Under the outreach program, the leaders will touch bases with the prominent people of civil society, associations, NGOs, religious and social leaders of the valley.
The programme has been planned to initiate the development in the region which has been affected by the extremism, according to the sources.
"The outreach programme aims to open the educational institutions and bring government employees back to offices and tourism sector back in operations," it stated.
By initiating these steps, the party hopes to regain the lost ground in the valley and strengthen its economic condition.
Apart from opening the educational institutions at the earliest, the government also wants to improve the participation of the local population in Panchayat and local civic body polls likely to be conducted soon, sources added.
"Ensure maximum participation is what has been communicated," the source revealed.
The party feels that these steps would also ensure complete integration of the region into the country.
It is also learnt that an investment summit is likely to be planned in November or December later this year. "Dates are likely to be finalised soon," divulged the source.
The efforts to bring normalcy came in the backdrop of a decision taken by the Central government to abrogate article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5.
Following the revocation, an unprecedented communication blockade was put in place in the valley to stop any untoward incident. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:19 IST

Shimla-Kalka special heritage train attracts scores of tourists

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A special train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route has been drawing a lot of attention. Scores of tourists have been taking this train to visit the picturesque town of Shimla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Uttarakhand: BJP expels 4 members for 'indulging in anti-party...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has expelled its four members for "indulging in anti-party activities."

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:06 IST

'I'm being framed': BJP MLA denies involvement in Tikamgarh accident

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BJP MLA from Khargapur, Rahul Singh Lodhi denied any involvement in the road accident wherein three people died in Tikamgarh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:50 IST

Manipur: Massive rally against drug menace held in Kshetrigao village

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A massive rally was held on Tuesday at Kshetrigao village in Imphal East district in a bid to raise awareness on the menace of drugs in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:48 IST

IAF Chief awards units for Balakot airstrikes, thwarting Pak attack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force on Tuesday awarded the different squadrons involved in the Balakot airstrikes and thwarting Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:45 IST

Azim Premji pays tribute to KB Hedgewar at RSS HQ

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian information technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, visited the Smruti Mandir at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s headquarters here to pay tribute to its founder K B Hedgewar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Parents with their children on Tuesday gathered here for 'Vidyarambham' ceremony where children are introduced to reading and writing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Delhi: Mother-daughter duo die in cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Two people lost their lives in a cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar in the North-East part of Delhi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:31 IST

'Shastra Puja', sortie in aircraft, talks with Macron on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in France earlier today to receive the first Rafale jet, on behalf of the Indian Air Force, is expected to perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra, undertake a sortie in the aircraft and meet French President

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:31 IST

BSF personnel spot drone enters from Pak side at Hussainiwala...

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:30 IST

DMK expresses happiness over Xi Jinping's visit to Mahabalipuram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed happiness over the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the historic town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:28 IST

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan, one Naxal killed in Katekalyan encounter

Katekalyan (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A jawan and a Naxal were killed in an encounter in Katekalyan tehsil on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl