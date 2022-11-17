To claim that "Gujarat is Modi" is proof of a person's arrogance: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that though Gujarat has been developing for many years, the BJP has created a story that all development in Gujarat has taken place during Narendra Modi's rule and to claim that gujarat-is-modi">Gujarat is Modi shows a person's arrogance.

While addressing the media here at Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad, Singh said, "People of Gujarat are known for business and enterprises. The per capita income of the state was different from all other states since its formation. In 1960, when the state was formed, during those decades (the 1960s-1970s), many projects of industrial development came to the fore. Rajkot became a place that is known for its automobile parts. Now the story that is woven around the development in Gujarat is that all development has been done by Narendra Modi and 'gujarat-is-modi">Gujarat is Modi' is the biggest proof of a person's arrogance."

Hitting out at the central government over the demonetisation policy that was implemented in 2016, Singh said that the decision by the government failed as no black money was brought back to the country, nor did it make any difference in terror activities as was promised.

Talking about the Morbi bridge accident he said that the incident is an "example of corruption, commission and criminalisation".

He also claimed that the CEO of Oreva Group, which operated the bridge, was not being arrested because he had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "protection".

He said, "I was in Bhuj as part of the Congress's Parivartan Yatra when the Morbi accident happened and had rushed to the site. Just 4km away a BJP election meeting was on and it went on till 7:30 pm. We condemn this move by BJP leaders."

Digvijaya Singh also pointed to the observation of the Gujarat High Court on the Morbi bridge accident and said, "The tragedy shows how criminalisation, corruption and commission are widespread under Modi rule."



"Why has the CEO of the company not been arrested to date? Why does his name not figure as an accused in the FIR. It is because he has Modiji's protection? This is the biggest example of commission, criminalisation and corruption," Singh further said.

The Congress MP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the tragedy.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchu River.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday held that the municipality defaulted to comply with the law and directed to produce all the files and asked the state government to make arrangements for jobs for the kin of deceased persons in the Morbi mishap that occurred on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Seeing the seriousness of the Morbi mishap, which claimed the life of at least 134 people, present on the century-old suspension bridge while it collapsed, Gujarat HC took cognisance of the case.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse. (ANI)

