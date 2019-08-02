Indian Parliament
Indian Parliament

To declare individuals as terrorists Parliament passes anti- terror Bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism with the Rajya Sabha passing it after a division.
With a division being pressed, 147 members voted for the legislation while 42 members voted against.. The Congress, which staged a walkout in Lok Sabha opposing the passage of the anti-terror law, voten in favour of the Bill in the Upper House. Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, the DMK, the MDMK, the RJD and other smaller parties voted against the Bill.
Earlier, a motion to send the Bill to the Select Committee was also negated after division with 104 votes against it as compared to 85 in favour. Opposing the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist, the Congress and several other opposition parties had urged the government to refer the Bill to the Select Committee for further scrutiny.
Responding to the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah justified the amendments and rejected opposition's contention that the Bill would be misused asserting that the sole purpose of the UAPA Bill was to fight terror.
He said terrorism had no religion and every member of the House should support to the Bill to send a strong message that India is united in the fight against terrorism. He also assured the House that no human rights will be violated as there were four-level-scrutiny provided in the Bill.
"This Bill is to fight terror and has no other purpose. I have only brought an amendment, I did not bring the law. We can be one step ahead of the terrorists only if we keep bringing in reforms. All the previous amendments had been brought in by the Congress. The moment they went to the other side, they change their perspective," he said in an apparent attack on Congress.
Rejecting objections raised by former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Shah said, " Chidambaram ji asked why name an individual as a terrorist when the organisation he is affiliated to is already banned. It is because we ban one organisation, another one comes up with the same individuals in it. Till when will we keep banning organisations?"
He said it was important to identify terrorists and not just organizations
He also took a dig at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and claimed that he was angry because of losing the elections.
"Digvijaya Singh ji seems angry. It is natural, he just lost elections...He said 'in three cases of NIA no one was punished.' I will tell you why because earlier in these cases political vendetta was done and attempt was made to link a particular religion to terror," said Shah.
Singh had earlier pointed out three terror cases- Ajmer, Mecca and Samjhauta blast in which the accused were declared not guilty after the prosecution stated pressure from superiors.
Responding to the charges of misuse, Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and said, "What happened during emergency? All media was banned, all opposition leaders were jailed. There was no democracy for 19 months, and you are accusing us of misusing laws? Kindly look at your past"
The Home Minister reminded the House about BJP's stand on UAPA amendments when it was in opposition and said the party always supported the government when it came to making stringent laws against terrorism.
Earlier participating in the debate, Congress objected to some of the provisions of the bill saying they are unconstitutional and against individual liberty.
Chidambaram termed "unconstitutional" the amendment and claimed that it will be struck down in the court of law as it violates an individual's liberty.
He also urged the government to refer the Bill to the Select Committee for further scrutiny and take suggestions from eminent legal experts for its constitutionality before being passed by the House.
He said it will be a "monumental error" if the Bill is passed as it would not stop here, indicating that the issue will be taken up in the Supreme Court.
"Let me caution you ...this will be struck down. Instead of listening to us here and making the necessary correction, you are forcing us to go about a kilometre away to another building and present it to another set of eminent gentlemen to strike it down," he said.
CPI-M's E Kareem said the Bill gives power to NIA to go to any state according to its will. Manoj Jha of RJD termed the Bill as draconian while PDP's Mohammad Fayaz said the Bill would mostly impact the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The AIADMK, the BJP and the YSR Congress supported the Bill while the BSP said it had no objections with the amendments if it was not misused.
The bill seeks to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Earlier, the government was only empowered to designate organisations, and not individuals, as a terrorist. The new provisions also empower the Director-General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when the case is investigated by the agency. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Delhi Assembly Monsoon session from Aug 22-26, budget allocation...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 26, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:49 IST

KCR controls BJP in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:48 IST

Bihar govt rubbishes reports on granting plots for MLA housing

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Bihar government on Friday termed as "baseless" reports that the it has decided to allot plots here for construction of houses for MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

AgustaWestland: Delhi court reserves order on anticipatory bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special court here on Friday reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:27 IST

Parliament takes up discussion on dam safety bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday took up discussion on Dam Safety Bill, 2019 which seeks to provide uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that the Centre had no intention to take rights or powers

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

J-K govt advises Amarnath pilgrims, tourists to curtail stay in Valley

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

Flood situation grim in Darbhanga, locals disappointed with govt

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): The flood situation in Bihar remains unchanged and life has come to standstill in Darbhanga due to incessant rain and floods. Most of the houses are submerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Jaishankar to visit Beijing this month to prepare for Modi-Xi talks

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Beijing this month to prepare grounds for the second round of informal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in India later this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:07 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next two days

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:06 IST

Unnao rape case: CBI reaches accident site in Raebareli, probe underway

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived at the site where the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts met with an accident last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Unnao rape survivor accident: Court gives 1-day transit remand...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Friday gave one-day transit remand of the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident in which the Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:52 IST

AP: School children have narrow escape in bus accident

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A private school bus carrying 40 children had a narrow escape in an accident which occurred on Friday morning here.

Read More
iocl