'Today India has won', says Sanjay Singh as AAP set for huge victory in Delhi elections

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to win Delhi Assembly elections with a comfortable majority, party leader Sanjay Singh said that "India has won".

Several AAP leaders including ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta, besides Singh, were seen celebrating at the party office, as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is leading on 60 constituencies, as per official EC trends.

On the other hand, BJP is at a distant second and is ahead on 10. Congress is yet to open its account so far.

Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 14,227 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also taken a sizeable lead of over 36,000 votes over Braham Singh of BJP from Okhla Assembly seat.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has once again taken the lead from Patparganj constituency and is ahead with a razor-thin margin over BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)