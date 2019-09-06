Today is my 'Ghar-Wapsi' to Cong after 6 years: Alka Lamba

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Hours after resigning from the primary membership of AAP, Alka Lamba on Friday thanked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi for providing her with the opportunity for 'Ghar-Wapsi'.

"I may have been far from Congress but I have stood by its ideology for the past 25 years. Today is my 'Ghar-Wapsi', I thank Sonia and Rahul Gandhiji, and assure them that I will work like a dedicated worker to strengthen the party in Delhi and the country," Lamba told ANI here.

Further thanking the top party leaders she added that it was only because of their first move that her return to Congress had been possible.

"I am returning to the party after six years, but I always stood by it's ideology. I think the credit for this goes to Soniaji and Rahulji for making the first move which made my return to the party possible," Lamba said.

Earlier today, the MLA from Delhi said will be joining the Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi later in the evening at her official residence.

"Today evening around 6 pm, will reach 10 Janpath and will take the primary membership of the Congress party under the leadership of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhiji," Lamba tweeted. (ANI)

