Toh utar jayein: Kamal Nath retorts to Scindia's 'will take to streets' threat

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Reacting to party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia's "threat" of hitting the streets if Madhya Pradesh government fails to fulfil its poll promises including farm loans waiver and regularising the gues teachers, state Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Saturday said that Scindia was free to do it.

"Toh utar jayein sadak par (Let him if he wants to)," Kamal Nath, who is in Delhi to attend the Madhya Pradesh Coordination Committee meeting, told reporters here.

Scindia, who too was present at the meeting, left early. Scindia has been unhappy with Kamal Nath's leadership.

On Thursday, Scindia told the guest teachers in the state, stating that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled.

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," said Scindia at an event in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added.

The Chief Minister had on Friday said: "Manifesto is for five years, right? It is not for five months".

The war of word over 'manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh' received mixed responses from political leaders. While some extended supports to Scindia, others said that duo must resolve their internal differences within the party. (ANI)