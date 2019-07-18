Tollywood artists joining BJP in New Delhi on July 18. Photo/ANI
Tollywood artists joining BJP in New Delhi on July 18. Photo/ANI

Tollywood artists join BJP in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:50 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Television and film artists from West Bengal joined the BJP in presence of West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Sambit Patra and Mukul Roy here on Thursday.
Speaking at the press conference, Patra said, "People in West Bengal are influenced by development narrative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today people are joining BJP are from the field of arts in West Bengal."
"I congratulate and thank all the artists here who joined the world's biggest political party," Patra said.
The list of Tollywood actors joining the BJP includes Rishi Kaushik, Parno Mitra, Rupanjana Mitra, Biswajit Ganguly, Deb Ranjan Nag, Arindam Halder, Moumita Gupta, Anindya Banerjee, Sourav Chakraborty, Rupa Bhattacharya, Anjana Basu, and Kaushik Chakraborty.
The BJP's West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh said, "It is a challenging task to join BJP in West Bengal. Cases have been registered against 17 Councillors who joined BJP earlier in West Bengal."
"I welcome and thank the artists who have come from Kolkata and joined BJP here today. Many artists have joined us before but their work was stopped in Bengal. There is a film mafia in West Bengal which has captured the entertainment industry. I welcome and congratulate all the artists who joined the biggest party in the world."
BJP's membership drive started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on July 6 will continue till August 11. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:43 IST

Flood situation in Assam remains grim, hundreds of villages affected

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Floodwaters have started receding in parts of Assam but the situation continued to remain grim on Thursday in several districts of the state with hundreds of villages still affected.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:31 IST

Hardliners afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Hardliners are afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani culture, said national spokesperson of Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) Syed Yaser Jilani on Thursday, while attacking them for getting offended by BJP leader Ishrat Jahan's attending a Hindu religious ev

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:30 IST

Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta resigns

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): A day after the Calcutta High Court cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against him, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta on Thursday stepped down from his post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:17 IST

Pak military continues to encourage terror groups to target...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Pakistani military establishment continues to encourage terrorist groups to infiltrate and target India, the Defence Ministry has said in its annual report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:15 IST

IIT Madras launches first-of-its-kind tech MBA programme for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Madras is launching a first-of-its-kind tech MBA programme for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:12 IST

Telangana BJP hits out at CM KCR for his statement against PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): We condemn the statements made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP state unit on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:07 IST

India's policy towards China consistent through govts

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that he sees "more consistency than difference" in India's policy towards China despite change of governments and held that a diplomat as well as a minister follows policy of the government of the day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Delhi: Special Cell of police arrests arms supplier

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Special cell of state police on Thursday arrested an arms supplier and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:43 IST

Delhi rains: Water logging paralyses life in national capital

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Life came to a standstill around Tughlakabad-Prahladpur area of the national capital after incessant rains flooded roads in the vicinity on Thursday causing major inconvenience to the commuters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill

New Delhi, July 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Finance Bill after a reply to the debate by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:37 IST

Telangana's urban dwellers consume 20 times more 'virtual...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad researchers have claimed that indirect water consumption in urban areas of the state is 20 times higher than direct consumption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:27 IST

K'taka: Cong asks Governor not to intervene in Assembly proceedings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress on Monday questioned the direction given by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to complete the business of trust vote by the end of the day and asked him not to intervene in the Assembly proceedings.

Read More
iocl