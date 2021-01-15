Top Bengal BJP leadership to arrive Delhi Friday to discuss poll strategy

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership from poll-bound West Bengal is arriving in the national capital to attend a scheduled meeting on Friday at the BJP headquarters.

According to sources, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, and Amitava Chakraborty will attend the meeting in the presence of the party's national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and senior leader Arvind Menon.



The agenda of the meeting will be to formulate a roadmap and more intricate strategies for the upcoming election. It will also have discussions on upcoming tours of central leaderships in the state, a party source told ANI.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Friday.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current Trinamool Congress-led government will end on May 30. (ANI)

