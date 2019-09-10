Topic of CM seat in Bihar yet to be discussed by BJP's central leadership: CP Thakur

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur on Tuesday said that the issue of taking chief minister's post from Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Bihar might be discussed by the party's central leadership in the coming days.

"Talks on this topic have yet to be held amongst the central leadership, maybe it will be discussed in the future," Thakur told ANI here.

Earlier, Bihar BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan had said on Monday that the BJP trusted Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar for the last fifteen years and now it is time that he should give a leader of the BJP a chance to be chief minister.

"We fought Lok Sabha polls together but not Vidhan Sabha polls. We will fight the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar together and decide who will be the next leader. We are waiting for that time," Paswan had told ANI.

"I urge Nitish Kumar to see what people of the state think on the core issues of the BJP. I request Nitishji to trust BJP and give the chief minister's post to our leader for once," Paswan had said.

On being questioned whether the recent criticism of the BJP's policies by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar could cause any harm to the BJP he said, "Due to the actions taken by the Prime Minister in the recent days, any effort to criticise him or the BJP government becomes useless. People see the work, he solved the Kashmir issue in a matter of a week."

Nitish Kumar had gone against BJP's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also opposed the Centre's move on Triple Talaq bill. (ANI)

