Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Sushma Swaraj (File photo)

Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 02:13 IST

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed sorrow at the demise of the first woman chief minister of Delhi remembering her contributions to the country as foreign minister and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Kovind said.
Vice President Naidu said the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj was is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to him.
"Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members," Naidu tweeted.
Condoling her death, the Prime Minister said a glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end with her death.
"India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he said.
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said with the demise of Sushma Swaraj, the country has lost a leader who was a popular public representative and an able administrator.
Several union ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri also paid their tributes to the veteran BJP leader.
Besides, several opposition leaders too condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj. "We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the Congress said in a tweet.
"Shocked beyond words & distressed at the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator & an excellent humane leader, she will forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!
My deepest condolences and prayers," wrote Pranab Mukherjee on Twitter.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Swaraj used to call him as 'Sharad Bhau'. "She was a good orator, administrator and person with a good heart. Heartfelt condolences to her. May her soul rest in peace, " he said.
Expressing her deep condolences, Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened and shocked at the sudden demise of Swaraj.
"I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her. Condolences to her family and admirers," she said.
BSP chief Mayawati said Sushma was a skilled and good administrator. "The news of the sudden demise of Mrs Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and former union minister, is very saddening. She was not only a very skilled politician and administrator but also an affable woman. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted.
Remembering Swaraj, working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao said Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause.
"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP Chinnamma," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:08 IST

Was waiting to see this day in my lifetime: Sushma thanks PM...

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise, saying that she had been waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 02:46 IST

Sushma Swaraj: An affable leader who helped BJP break new ground

New Delhi, [India] Aug 7 (ANI): An affable leader, an able administrator and an impressive orator -- Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:46 IST

Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest, will be cremated on Wednesday at Lodhi road crematorium with full state honours, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:26 IST

'Irreparable loss to BJP and Indian politics': Amit Shah pays...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah said her demise is an irreparable loss to the BJP and Indian politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:06 IST

Congress pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Congress party condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Sushma, says she was 'gifted...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:29 IST

Former J-K Dy CM Nirmal Singh removes state flag from vehicle

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir ) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After Parliament revoked Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories, Nirmal Singh, the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, removed the Jammu and Kashmir state flag from hi

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:27 IST

President, PM Modi condole death of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:17 IST

BJP leaders target NC, PDP during debate on J&K Reorganisation Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir came under sharp attack by BJP members in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Reorganisation Bill with Home Minister Amit Shah targeting three dynasties and Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Man drives auto on Virar railway platform to help woman in labour, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, an autorickshaw driver here drove his vehicle on to the Virar railway station platform to help a woman who went into premature labour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Naren

Read More
iocl