Tried to give representation to all communities, says Ashok Gehlot after Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Hours after Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he tried to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

While boarding his vehicle after attending the oath-taking ceremony of ministers today, Gehlot said to reporters, "We have tried to give representation to all communities -- SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the new Cabinet. We will try to adjust the maximum number of MLAs in different boards and corporations or make them parliament secretaries."

After the Cabinet reshuffle today, the Rajasthan government on Sunday evening appointed six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar.



In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon.

The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here.

Eleven Cabinet ministers are Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudda and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as Ministers of State. (ANI)



