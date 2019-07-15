Trinamool accuses Centre of targeting West Bengal govt

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of targeting the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress on Monday said that Centre had issued 10 advisories in as many days.

"10 advisories have been issued to state government by the union government in just 10 days. This is hurting the parliamentary democratic system," Trinamool's Sudip Bandopadhyay said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

The senior party leader asserted that issuing so many advisories to the West Bengal government is "butchering" the parliamentary democratic process.

"Why is the West Bengal government will be targeted in such manner? We will not allow it," he said.

Lodging a strong protest, Bandopadhyay said it was "shameful" move on the Centre's part to have send advisories to the state government. (ANI)

