Trinamool Congress MP says no knowledge of PFI protest against

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abu Taher Khan said on Thursday that he had no knowledge about the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act called by Popular Front of India (PFI).

Khan's remarks came after West Bengal PFI President Hasibul Islam said that the MP will be part of the protest.

"I have no knowledge about the protest. If they have mentioned my name in their poster, I cannot do anything about it," said Khan.

PFI has called a protest meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC in Baharampur area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on January 5.

Hasibul Islam said that the party will launch an even bigger protest if the Centre does not roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protest has been announced even as twenty-five persons affiliated with PFI have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has written a letter to Home Ministry seeking ban the PFI stating that investigations have found its "involvement in violent protests against CAA on December 19". (ANI)

