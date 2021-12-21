Trinamool Congress registers landslide victory in KMC polls, wins 134 of 144 wards

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, emerging victorious in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only 3 wards. The counting of votes took place today.

Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in 3 wards. The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

The mandate quickly attracted reactions from two arch-rivals Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hit out at State Election Commissioner Sourav Das for allegedly allowing an "atmosphere of fear," which helped the ruling party secure 134 out of 144 wards.



In a series of tweets, Adhikari, said, "Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making the Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true. Important Steps were taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with @KolkataPolice's help."

Further hitting out at Das, Adhikari said, "TMC - 134, BJP - 3, Left - 2, Congress - 2 and others - 3. Also congratulations in advance for the 'Banga Bibhushan' award that you would receive for all the hard work."

On the other side, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people have accepted the party's work and termed it as a landmark victory.

The elections were conducted on December 19. The counting of votes took place on December 21.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later. (ANI)

