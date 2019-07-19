Trinamool's Adjournment Motion notice over 'kidnapping of K'taka MLAs'

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the massive political crisis plaguing the Congress-JDS government, Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sougata Ray on Friday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha over "kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs".

A Congress lawmaker has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over "current political situation in Karnataka".

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

Earlier this week, the Congress had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had kidnapped their MLAs and is keeping them at gunpoint.

An Adjournment Motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that Congress-JD(S) MLAs were being kept in Mumbai to dethrone the coalition government in Karnataka, adding that an elected government is being "troubled." However, BJP has denied such allegations.

On Thursday, the BJP had staged an overnight 'dharna' in Bengaluru as a mark of protest against the Congress-JDS government dragging its feet on trust vote.

An Adjournment Motion Notice over "encroachment on democratic institutions" has also been submitted in the Lower House by a group of six Congress lawmakers.(ANI)