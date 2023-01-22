Tripura Assembly polls: CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP govt

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Stepping up the election campaign in poll-bound Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha who is looking to get another term in the office, held a door-to-door campaign in Agartala on Sunday ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister met the people and interacted with them.

Speaking to ANI during the campaign, Saha said that the people have a lot of faith in the BJP government.

"People are happy. A lot of development has taken place in Tripura which includes new highways, internet, waterways, and infrastructure. People have a lot of faith in the BJP as they think the BJP govt is transparent. Terrorism has ended in the state and there's peace and prosperity now," he said.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence in winning more seats in the upcoming Assembly elections than the party won in 2018.



"Nobody is believing in the unholy alliance of Congress and CPM. We are benefitting from it. People want us to win. This time we will win more seats than the last time," he said.

Elections will be held on the 60 seats of the state on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also putting in efforts to spread its influence beyond West Bengal, with party supremo Mamata Banerjee to hold two public campaigns as a star campaigner in the poll-bound state.

All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday evening conducted a meeting regarding Tripura Assembly polls, which was attended by party Tripura unit chief Piyush Kanti Biswas, State in-charge Rajib Banerjee and MP Susmita Dev.

The TMC is mulling to station 43 party leaders to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Abhishek Banerjee is believed to be conducting three poll rallies in the run-up to the elections, sources said.

Party leader Rajib Banerjee, State in-charge Tripura, told ANI that the upcoming meeting of the party on Sunday will be crucial.

"We are contesting elections in Tripura, that's why Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting today in which many election issues were discussed in detail. Talks were also held on which seats to contest," Rajib Banerjee said. (ANI)

