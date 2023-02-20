Tripura Assembly polls: EVMs, Ballot Boxes kept under strict security arrangements

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): Following the Assembly elections in the state of Tripura, the ballot boxes and EVMs have been kept under strict security arrangements under CCTV surveillance in presence of representatives of all political parties.

Talking to the media, SDPO Sadar, Ajay Kumar Das said, "The EVMs have been kept under strict security in Umamkanta Academy School. A team of CRPF jawans have been deployed in the storm room and outside. The Tripura Police and TSR are also providing three-tier security to the EVMs."

He further added, "The Concerned Police Stations are doing 24x7 patrolling to check any unwanted representatives of political parties. The strong rooms are being monitored through complete CCTV surveillance."



The Assembly elections for the state of Tripura were held on February 16, which saw over 81 per cent voter turnout, informed the Election Commission.

The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed in the ongoing polls for 60 Assembly seats.

The polls this year are seeing a triangular contest, with the Congress-CPM fighting in alliance and the Trinamool Congress also fielding candidates in several seats. The Tipra Motha, an alliance of regional outfits, is the dark horse in the ongoing election and could emerge as the kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.

According to Election Commission, there were over 28.14 lakh registered voters this year of which 14,15,233 are men, 13,99,289 are women and 62 belong to the third gender.

Adequate security arrangements were made for the polls, with 97 all-women police stations. As many as 94,815 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belong in 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters is in the 40-59 age group, at 9,81,089. (ANI)

