Tripura: BJP set to win seven local bodies without polls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to clean sweep a sizeable number of urban local bodies in Tripura as opposition parties have not filed any candidate in seven civic bodies which are scheduled to go to polls on November 25.

The seven seats on which opposition have not fielded any candidate are Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat under Tripura's Dhalai district, Jirania Nagar Panchayat under West Tripura district, Ranirbazar Nagar Panchayat under West Tripura, Mohanpur Municipal Council under West Tripura, Bishalgarh Municipal Council under Sepahijala district, Udaipur Municipal Council located at the district headquarters of Gomati district and Santirbazar Municipal Council under South Tripura district.

Apart from these seven bodies, 13 more civic bodies elections are going to be held later this month.



According to the state election commission's data, BJP has fielded 336 candidates in all the 20 urban local bodies. The number of candidates exceeded the total tally of seats 334 to what the party sources said that two candidates would withdraw their candidatures soon. They have been fielded as dummy candidates.

The main opposition party CPIM has fielded candidates on 214 seats while other constituents of the Left Front such as CPI got six seats and RSP two respectively.

All India Trinamool Congress is contesting on 125 seats and the Congress contestants filed papers in 101 constituencies. The total figure of independent candidates stands at 32. The independent candidates also account for contestants from TDF and TIPRA Motha.

The polls are scheduled for November 25 while the results will be declared on November 28. (ANI)

