Tripura Chief Minister takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says his ignorance reason for Congress 'wipe out' from northeast

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "excluding" northeast in his tweet about India being a "union" of states and said the Congress leader's "ignorance " was the reason "for the party's wipe out" from the region.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Deb said he has "forgotten" the northeastern states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed Gandhi for not mentioning the North Eastern Region in his tweet.

Deb said Gandhi had "excluded" the region "like his great grandfather" and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"In order to preach, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason of your party's total wipe out from Northeast," Deb said in a tweet.



Hitting out at Gandhi, Sarma said "India is far beyond just a union" and asked what was Congress leader's problem with "nation, nationality and nationalism".

Sarma accused the Congress leader of having "tukde-tuke" philosophy and said "Bharat cannot be held hostage to it".

He said Gandhi had forgotten about the northeast in his tweet and had talked of India stretching from Gujarat to West Bengal.

"India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist," Biswa said.

In his tweet on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of "insulting the spirit of India".

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader had also spoken about India being a union of states during his speech on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

