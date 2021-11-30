Tripura CM calls civic poll victory a 'befitting reply to conspirators'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 30 (ANI): After the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party secured a thumping victory in the Urban Body elections, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the party's electoral victory was a "befitting reply to conspirators" who tried to show Tripura in a bad light.

While addressing the media during his visit to Mata Tripurasundari Temple, Deb said, "People of Tripura made it possible to bring a big political change in the year 2018 by dislodging the 25-year-old Left regime. People have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in these elections as well people's mandate has gone towards the BJP."

According to Deb, the civic election results came at a time when a well-orchestrated conspiracy was being hatched to defame the land of Mata Tripureswari.

"Tripura's image across the world was being intentionally tarnished. Highly objectionable words were being used against the state. The land that is revered as the land of Mata Tripurasundari; the land that has a rich history of harmony between tribal and non-tribal communities, the heritage of visionary Maharaja Bir Bikram was tried to be defamed," he said.

"The sanctity of the state has been challenged and the people of Tripura have slapped a befitting reply to this evil design. The electorates of the state taught the lesson the way it should be," the Chief Minister added.



Deb also appealed to the newly elected members to work hard for the welfare of people and ensure that deserving beneficiaries receive benefits of the public welfare schemes.

"From this temple compound, I want to urge the newly elected members of the various civic bodies to work for the people of the state. I want to appeal to them to ensure that each of the deserving candidates gets what they deserve through the public welfare schemes of the state and central government", he added.

When asked about the opposition's targeted campaign against him, Deb said that the party does not believe in personal attacks for political gains.

"The party that I belong to does not do politics of targeting individual leaders. We do politics, banking our organizational mettle and support of the public towards us," he said.

"Generally, I ignore those things as our way is the way of positivity that PM Modi showed to the whole world. We believe in the path of Swami Vivekananda and Bankim Chandra which I feel is the only way to success," he added.

As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP wins with a majority of seats in the Municipal Elections, won a total of 217 seats in the Tripura civic body elections held on November 25, while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

