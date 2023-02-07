Tripura CM Manik Saha conducts door to door campaign in Agartala, ahead of state Elections

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha conducted a rally in State Capital Agartala.

Tripura CM Manik Saha held a door-to-door campaign at booth no. 41 & ward no. 39 of his assembly constituency Town Bordowali.

Tripura will go to Assembly polls on February 16. The counting of votes will occur on March 2 along with those of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The election campaign in the state of Tripura is on full fledge. Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrived in Tripura on Tuesday. He will address BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rallies in Unakoti & West Tripura district in the poll-bound state today.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a roadshow from 'Ashram Chowmuhani' to 'Chowmuhani Mode' at Banmalipur in Agartala.





Shah exuded confidence in forming the government once again in Tripura saying the BJP will return to power with a more immense majority than in 2018."The double-engine government will return with a bigger majority than before," he said.

The Home Minister said the massive crowd that turned up at his roadshow and public meetings shows the outpouring of people's support for the BJP.

Earlier on Monday, Shah came down heavily on the CPI(M) and the Congress in poll-bound Tripura, saying that both the parties disregarded the interests of the people and the state.

Shah said both parties indulged in scams while in power and no allegation of corruption cannot be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura. (ANI)

