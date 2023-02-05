Tripura: CM Manik Saha inspects preparation for Amit Shah's rally, says BJP will win over 50 seats in ensuing assembly election

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday inspected preparation for Amit Shah's February 6 rally in the state ahead of the state assembly election.

The Chief Minister visited both the rally spots at Santirbazar in South Tripura and Khowai in the Khowai district in order to ensure that everything is conducted flawlessly.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed all the arrangements and passed necessary instructions to the responsible party functionaries.



Speaking to ANI at Santirbazar, CM Saha said, "Union Home Minister is arriving here in the state to address multiple rallies ahead of the elections. We are here to check the rally preparedness. From the seating arrangements to a gathering of the crowd, each and every aspect is being taken care of. He will also visit Khowai to address the rally, the preparations are underway there as well".

When asked about the party's electoral prospects, CM Saha said, "I am quite sure that BJP will win over 50 seats. There will be a Tsunami".

The Chief Minister had been leading from the front for the party's poll campaign in different parts of the state. While he is giving time in his constituency in the first hours, in the evening, Dr Saha is making all-out efforts to reach other areas and campaign for other candidates. Later, the Chief Minister visited Khowai and took stock of the ongoing preparations.

BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

The state will go to the polls for 60-member assembly on February 17. (ANI)

