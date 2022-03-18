Tripura Governor fails to complete his customary address as Opposition stages walkout at beginning of the Budget session

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 18 (ANI): Disruption marred the beginning of Tripura Assembly's five-day budget session, as members of the Opposition parties staged a walkout soon after Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya started delivering his customary address to mark the beginning of the business on Thursday.

The Opposition legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar started to voice their grievances against the state government.

While the Governor continued to deliver his speech, Sarkar and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) legislators started showing their dissent and at a point of time, the Sarkar and left MLAs walked out of the house. Due to the disruption, the Governor could not complete his speech and left the podium.



Later, addressing a press conference at the chamber of CPI-M legislators, leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar said, "People of the state must know what prompted us to take such a step. The Governor of a state is the administrative head of the state and a guardian for the people and the elected government. By virtue of his post, he is capable of making suggestions to the government on what it should do and what not."

He further said, "Unfortunately, our state is going through a bad phase. The law and order situation has stooped to a new low. Lack of livelihood opportunities is driving people to spend nights in starvation or half-fed. The Opposition parties are the worst victim of the intimidation of the ruling party workers. And, the police is acting as the puppet in the ruling party's hands."

Justifying their move of the walkout, Sarkar said that 'inaction' on part of the Governor prompted them to stage the walkout.

In the second half of the session, the Opposition party MLAs once again walked out of the house after disagreement emerged between the treasury bench and the Opposition bench centering on the introduction of a private member resolution moved by CPI-M MLA Moboshor Ali. (ANI)

