Tripura govt changes venue of Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Agartala, TMC says, 'BJP is scared'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 30 (ANI): Following the change of venue of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public rally in Agartala, scheduled to be held on Sunday, the party said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is sacred of the TMC MP.

The venue of the rally was earlier set to be held at Rabindra Bhawan. According to sources, the venue has been cancelled by the administration citing the reason for probable traffic congestion.

Now, the TMC leader's rally will be held at Swami Vivekananda stadium in the city.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was summoned to West Agartala Police Station under Section 41 A of CrPC on Saturday.





After visiting the police station, Ghosh said, "BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee. They delayed Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala visit. But Abhishek will come tomorrow and the meeting will be held abiding by all rules and regulations. BJP is hatching all kinds of conspiracies. They have made RTPCR mandatory for West Bengal. But why is there discrimination? Why is it not required for people visiting from Delhi and Assam? It is because their leaders can enter Tripura."

Negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report will be mandatory for entry into Tripura for travellers from those states where more than one district has a positivity rate of 5 per cent or more irrespective of their vaccination status, said an order issued by the state government on Friday. The order comes in effect from October 30.

"It is hereby informed that from October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through airport/railway station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5 per cent or more as on October 26 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status," read the order.

In case a negative report is not available, the passenger will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the entry point as per state government norms, stated the order.

The order instructs the authorities to ensure strict implementation of instructions. (ANI)

