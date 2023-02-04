Tripura has become a peaceful state under BJP rule: Nadda at Vijay Sankalp Jansabha

Gomati (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said that five years ago, Tripura was famous for violence and disturbance but under the BJP rule, the state is known for development, connectivity, and infrastructure.

"Tripura has become a peaceful state under BJP rule," Nadda said.

The BJP national president was addressing the Vijay Sankalpa Jansabha at Amarpur in the Gomati district.

"I can see from people's faces that they're going to choose BJP again," Nadda said.

"Development' has been the priority of our government, and we are ensuring to mainstream the women, poor, underprivileged and the downtrodden population of the state. The PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have been transforming people's lives here. - Shri @JPNadda," a tweet from the BJP said.

"We are working for Peace and Development in Tripura. Tripura has immense potential in developing the tourism sector; be it sports, infrastructure, education or health, Tripura is making high strides on every front. - Shri @JPNadda," another BJP tweet said.

Nadda on Friday said that the budget has been increased by four times for the tribal communities adding that for the past 70 years, no one cared for the tribals.



Nadda said, "It is a matter of pride for the tribal society that today our president is Droupadi Murmu. For 70 years no one cared for tribals. I am happy that eight central ministers are tribals, our CM is tribal. For tribal communities, the budget has been increased by four times."

"Union Budget 2023-24, the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' is a blueprint for India's development; it is filled with aspirations and a framework to make the nation's economy truly inclusive and empowered," he added.

The BJP national president also lauded the government for the progress in Tripura.

"Today we can say with pride that it is the 'New Tripura' with new aspirations. PM Modi has a special concern for North East. Tripura is moving forward under BJP's rule," he said.

"PM Modi had said that the state of Tripura could also make progress just like any other part of the country, and these five years stand as testimony to his very belief," said Nadda.

JP Naddu also launched a scathing attack on previous governments over a large number of scams.

Targeting the previous Congress and Communist rule in the state, he said, "There had always been corruption, violence, cheating and whatnot under the Congress' rule, and under the Communists' rule. They have both stood together now, both are corrupt. But the BJP has come ahead to save Tripura from the clutches of corruption and misrule." (ANI)

