Badal Choudhury speaks to media in Agartala on Thursday [Photo/ANI]
Tripura: Vigilance team quizzes former PWD minister Badal Choudhury

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:07 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Vigilance sleuths on Friday quizzed former Tripura minister and sitting MLA from Hrishyamukh constituency Badal Choudhury over irregularities in construction work and misuse of power during his tenure as PWD-minister from 2008-2009.
Choudhury was summoned by the Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) for interrogation yesterday.
After the interrogation on Thursday, the Tripura MLA said that he is ready to help the probe team in every possible way and stated that the previous government had carried out many construction activities while in power for ten years in which several crores were spent.
"I have no issues in responding to the Vigilance. I am ready to reveal everything, whatever I know but without relevant papers, I cannot respond to the queries put forth by the Vigilance team. Most of the questions of the probe team are a decade old so it is difficult for me to recall everything," he added while speaking to media in Agartala on Thursday.
The MLA from Hrishyamukh constituency also commented on the arrest of P Chidambaram and said, "Whether the former Finance Minister is guilty or not is yet under investigation."
"But the manner in which CBI is handling the case it clearly gives the impression of political revenge," he added. (ANI)

