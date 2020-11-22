TRS a dependable ally of Modi-Shah: Telangana Cong leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, on Saturday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was a "dependable ally" of "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-(Home Minister Amit) Shah" for its support to the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, Tagore shared a news article with a headline "Government of India secures RTI Bill in Rajya Sabha, gets support from BJD, TRS, and YSRCP".

"Telangana Rashtra Samithi, a dependable ally of Modi-Shah; ATM team TRS +BJD+YSRCP stood with Modi-Shah in diluting the RTI Act after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, now crocodile tears of Chandrasekar garu won't be trusted by those who really oppose Modi-Shah-Adani-Ambani," Tagore tweeted.



The Rajya Sabha on July 25, 2019, passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, after an acrimonious debate and Opposition walkout amidst uproarious scenes. The government had rejected a strong demand for referring it to select committee and managing the support of parties outside the NDA fold.

As many as 117 members voted against the Opposition motion, while 75 voted in its favour. The YSRCP, the BJD, and the TRS voted with the government.

The Lok Sabha had on July 22, 2019, passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill that allowed the central government to notify the term of office for the chief information commissioner and information commissioners.

The Bill become Act on August 1, 2019. (ANI)

