TRS, BJP two sides of same coin, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Narayanpet (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Amid the MLA poaching controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that both parties are two sides of the same coin and are against democratic values and indulge in politics of money.

The Congress MP accused both the TRS and BJP of horse-trading and toppling governments.

"I would like to say clearly here that, for us, BJP and TRS are the same. They are two sides of the same coin. They both work together. You need to understand this. They help each other. TRS helps BJP in Delhi and BJP helps TRS in Telangana. Both parties are against democracy and indulge in the politics of money. They do money politics by buying MLAs and both parties work to topple the government," said the Congress leader in Narayanpet.

Notably, TRS had alleged that the BJP is attempting to poach the MLAs by luring them with money and contracts. in which the Cyberabad Police had arrested three persons at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

However, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand the three accused to judicial custody.

The BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

Moreover, Union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy refuted the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations and said it shows the fear the TRS is looming under and demanded the probe be conducted by sitting High Court judges.



After a gap of four days, Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Makthal in Narayanpet district on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi started the march on Friday from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana. Today is the third day of the yatra in the state.

The yatra will halt at Mahabubnagar tonight.

The Yatra which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march.

The Andhra Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on October 21.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched on September 7, 2022, and will cover as many as 12 states.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir nex year by covering 25 km every day.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. (ANI)

