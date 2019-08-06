TRS, BSP support revocation of special status to J&K

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday backed in the Lok Sabha the Centre's decision of withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories and called it a historic decision.

Participating in the debate on the Jammu Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, TRS floor leader in the house Nama Nageswara Rao, said "I rise to support this Bill. Some people were calling it a black day. I will say it is a revolution day, development day."

He said the ammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 has been introduced in order to rectify the "past mistakes" committed by the previous governments and added that residents of Kashmir will not forgive those leaders who are not supporting this Bill.

"The Bill has been introduced to rectify our mistake. If we do not support this Bill, the people of Kashmir will not forgive us," he said.

Apart from TRS, another Opposition member Girish Chandra of Bahujan Samaj Party also supported the abrogation Articles 370 and 35 A. (ANI)

