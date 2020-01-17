TRS govt committed to make Telangana towns into ideal municipalities of country, says KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the government of Telangana led by his party is committed to make the towns in the state into ideal municipalities in the country.

In a teleconference with party candidates on Thursday, "Telangana government is committed to making Telangana towns the ideal municipalities in the country. Strict implementation of new municipal legislation will provide more transparent and speedy civil service."

Rao directed party candidates not to be tardy in campaigning for the party and ensure a win in the ensuing municipal elections.

"Party candidates must create awareness among locals about the government programs and seek votes. The local manifesto should be released as per the needs of the towns and according to the requirements of each ward," he said.

Speaking with candidates about the ensuing election, KTR monitored the situation in towns and wards. (ANI)