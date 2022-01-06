TRS govt misused law in Telangana: BJP's Tarun Chugh over Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government over the arrest of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule has misused the law in the state.

Briefing media persons, Tarun Chugh said, "Bandi Sanjay had been arrested illegally, it is evident from the court's verdict that served justice by giving his release order. We always respected the judiciary. The police need to understand that the nation runs according to the Constitution. The country runs according to the law and the TRS party has misused the law in Telangana."

"Under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay, BJP will keep fighting the brutal dictatorship against the government. Our agitation is going on and will not stop until the state is made into Bangaru Telangana," added Telangana BJP in-charge.



Telangana BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Lakshman alleged that the TRS government had conspired to send Bandi Sanjay to jail anyhow.

Speaking to ANI, K Lakshman said, "Today the High Court called the arrest of Bandi Sanjay illegal and ordered to release him from jail. This proves that how the government has hatched a conspiracy to send Bandi Sanjay somehow to jail. BJP is the only party that can fight against the family rule and corrupt TRS rule."

"They thought if Bandi Sanjay is arrested, everyone will sit at home. But the court acquitted him, this is a slap on K Chandrashekhar Rao's face. He should resign from the chief ministerial post," added Lakshman.

Telangana BJP chief was arrested by Karimnagar police on Sunday evening during a protest. He was then sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

The arrest came after Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar. (ANI)

