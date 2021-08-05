TRS govt started Dalit Bandhu scheme for political gain in Huzurabad by-polls: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Thursday alleged the TRS government has launched the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme to earn political gain in Huzurabad by-polls.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "K Chandrashekhar Rao has started this Dalit Bandhu only for the sake of political gain. Especially, for the sake of upcoming Huzurabad by-elections. CM KCR himself had said that there are about 18 lakh Dalit families in Telangana, of which 12 lakh families are eligible for this Dalit Bandhu scheme under which each family will be getting Rs 10 lakh from the Government of Telangana."

The Congress leader said that the scheme lacks many details and demanded that the Chief Minister has to submit a list of all the 12 lakh beneficiary families village-wise by the next week.



Sravan's remarks came after the Telangana government on Thursday distributed Rs 7.60 crore under the Dalit Bandu scheme to 76 beneficiaries from Vasalamarri village.

The Congress leader said Rs 7.60 crore were sanctioned to beneficiaries to just one village Vasalamarri.

He further said that the scheme has no guidelines. "Probably this is the first time in the country, where nearly about Rs 7.60 crores have been distributed to the people without explaining the purpose of the money. How can those poor Dalit families manage Rs 10 lakh without guidelines?"

Sravan suggested that a support system must be developed so that these beneficiaries can generate wealth out of this Rs 10 lakh and can turn into productive entrepreneurs. (ANI)

