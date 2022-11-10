TRS has completely become parasite, can't win elections on its own, says Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took a jibe at the ruling TRS in the state and said that the party has "completely become a parasite" and alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao "could not stand on his own feet in Munugode".

Reddy alleged that TRS is relying on "outsiders" and "paid mercenaries" to win elections.

The Congress leader's remarks came in connection with the recently concluded Munugode by-polls in which TRS registered a win against the BJP.

"The TRS party win in Munugode is only a technical success. KCR, who says he will become the leader of the country, could not stand on his own feet in Munugode. By taking the help of the communists in Munugode, KCR has admitted that he does not have the strength to win by himself. TRS party has completely become a parasite. TRS has reached the pitiful position of relying on outsiders and paid mercenaries to win. The votes received by us in the Munugode by-elections is proof that the people's admiration for the Congress has not decreased," Reddy said at a press conference.

Comparing the defeat of the Congress party in the by-poll with that of the defeat of the Pandavas in the Maha Sabha (Mahabharata), he said that it will be the foundation for the downfall of TRS and BJP in the upcoming state elections.



"The BJP leaders in the state have become shameless," he said.

He accused the BJP of giving thousands of crores of contracts to buy candidates and distributing hundreds of crores to win elections. He accused the TRS and BJP of making Munugode the number one constituency for alcoholism in the country. He alleged that the two parties together spent Rs 300 crores on getting people drunk.

"I am proud to say that Congress had no role in this. I am satisfied with the Munugode results. I appreciate the fighting spirit of our cadre. There is no defect in their fighting style. I am proud that Congress got 24 thousand votes without distributing even a single drop of alcohol. Top BJP leadership like JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Sunil Bansal, Bhupendra Yadav and Tarun Chugh camped in Munugode to push the Congress to the third position," he said.

He criticised the EC for completely failing to hold a fair election in Munugode and alleged that the Munugode by-elections have proved that there is no use for an Election Commission anymore.

"During the election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi said that the Congress has been routed from Telangana. This is the pinnacle of his depravity. Instead of reviewing BJP's defeat in Munugode, PM Modi is celebrating Congress' loss. This proves that BJP is TRS's friend. TRS and BJP are one and their target is to kill Congress," he alleged.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Reddy lauded Rahul Gandhi and said that the yatra has instilled confidence in the people of Telangana.

"Rahul has given assurance to the society which lost its trust. Congress party will soon go to the public with a clear plan of action to expose the true nature of TRS and BJP to the people," he said. (ANI)

